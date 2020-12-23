Scandal in Exatlón 2020: Pato Araujo and Keno Martell were sanctioned after hitting each other in full competition

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Pato Araujo and Keno Martell received a heavy sanction after starring in a fist fight in Exatlon Mexico. Antonio Rosique, host of the sports reality show, indicated that both participants were suspended from four competitions, which meant a significant drop for the markers for the Titanes and Heroes teams respectively.

It was during a competition of Exaball, broadcast last Monday, when both players were aggressive towards the other and in full transmission they pulled his clothes and even beat them.

The spirits between Pato and Keno heated up when the former Chivas footballer tried to prevent his teammate from reaching the ball, but in his attempt he ripped off his shirt; later a slight contact between the two was enough for them to engage in a series of blows that ended with the intervention of the other contestants, mainly Aristeo Cázares.

Sprinter Zudikey Rodríguez approached her husband to calm him after the collision: “Calm down, if you already know how he plays …”. “You saw that he threw me first,” Araujo interrupted her. Heliud Pulido also sought to calm his blue opponent.

The host of the program, Antonio Rosique, appeared before the cameras to make several announcements regarding the fight between the members of the Titanes and Heroes teams. In this way, the Mexican presenter offered a public apology to the audience, assured that he would do everything possible so that this type of altercation did not occur again in competitions and asked the two athletes to reflect on their attitude regardless of who started the fight.

He added that there would be a penalty for the person responsible for showing these behaviors in a program as successful as Exatlón México: “The videos are going to be reviewed and soon I will announce the measures to be taken, but I ask that this never happen again regardless of the cause that may cause it.”

A day later, Rosique took advantage of the start of the sports fair to announce that both Pato Araujo as Keno Martell were out of four competitions, which puts both teams in trouble since they are both strong participants in the competition that began last September.

“Yesterday (last Monday) at Exaball we experienced a very unfortunate episode. An incident between Pato and Keno and a line that should never be crossed in sport was crossed. We have analyzed the situation, we have reviewed the videos, both of the last game and of previous ones and a determination has been made to safeguard the values ​​of this competition and maintain the line of fair play”, He said before advising that neither will be able to compete for two days.

“I am very sorry to report this to you. They know that we esteem them, they know that I love them … but I also trust that this will help us all to reflect and send the correct message to all of Mexico ”, he concluded.

The two teams had the opportunity to express their feelings after knowing the punishment of their teammates. Keno Martell assured that he will continue training so as not to lower his physical performance, while his teammates reflected on the idea that Pato’s withdrawal is convenient for them to win a prize for Christmas.

Araujo, for his part, was confused since, according to him, he did not provoke the conflict and did receive several blows. “I’m puzzled because at the end of the day it’s looking like I did wrong too. I was going to collide with the shoulder or the chest, in that play and in the end I couldn’t even connect with the rival, they connect me ”, he commented to his wife.

The pair accepted that the ripping of Keno’s shirt caused the initial annoyance, but the footballer added that he did it to win the game.

“The punishment was for both of them because this cannot be allowed,” concluded Zudikey Rodríguez.

This season, Pato Araujo has been involved in several controversies. Almost at the beginning of the competition, he reacted with derogatory words to a push he received from Cecilia “Wushu” Álvarez, which caused annoyance to the rest of the members of the blue team.

A few weeks ago he was also very upset after most of his team decided to send him into the Elimination Duel to care for Heliud Pulido from an injury, causing a major fracture among the Titans.

|