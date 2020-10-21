HealthCorona VirusLatest news

Scandals explain why the Big Four have become more selective

By Brian Adam
Scandals explain why the Big Four have become more selective
Scandals Explain Why The Big Four Have Become More Selective

Accountants are increasingly demanding. PwC has given up on auditing Boohoo after the fast fashion retailer was accused in the summer of paying British workers in its supply chain less than minimum wage and exposing them to Covid. An independent review later gave him an improvement plan, but PwC is scared, and it doesn’t pay to risk its reputation.

The collapses of high-profile companies and the scrutiny they provoke make the Big Four tremble. EY recently failed to detect a € 1.7 billion wirecard fraud. Last month, the British accounting regulator indicated that it had found breaches in KPMG’s audit of Carillion, which collapsed in 2018. This month the four firms will tell the watchdog how they plan to isolate their audits from other businesses such as consulting for improve standards. More clients on the front pages of newspapers for the wrong reasons will not help.

It’s not just Boohoo. Last week, Deloitte resigned from auditing gas station operator EG Group, over concerns about governance and internal controls, according to the FT. In March, EY resigned as auditor of Finablr, a troubled fintech, it is true, when it was already on the verge of collapse. The number of listed on the London alternative market AIM audited by the Big Four fell to 218 this month from 281 a year ago, according to Adviser Rankings.

Young Boohoo fans, seemingly unconcerned about ethics, raised their income by 45% in March-August compared to 2019. The plan of a bonus of 164 million euros for the management, including the billionaire shareholder and co-founder Mahmud Kamani, has also been criticized.

And what does PwC get from working with Boohoo? He was paid 14,000 euros last year; it enters 36,000 million in total in the world. The new regulation limits PwC’s ability to sell other services, potentially limiting its profits. The risk of being associated with more bad news hardly seems worth it.

