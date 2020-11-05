Schedule Sms? Google Updates Its Messages App To Allow It

Although it is true that SMS is practically obsolete, on a personal level, still count as a method of notification for many businesses and services that not only send us information about their products, but also ensure our security thanks to those throwaway codes that companies send us when we have two-step verification activated.

So, even if it’s for a few things, It never hurts to continue considering SMS as a valid form of communication, especially if we want to be original and get out of the most common channels of WhatsApp, Telegram, etc. Now, those of Mountain View have begun to publish an update that brings an interesting novelty around the programming of this type of short messages.

Write and mark when to send it

As reported by the XDA colleagues, this update has begun to reach some users who have taken advantage of social networks to show in images how it is to program SMS that we have written. A function that, apparently in many of the published captures, offers us a series of predefined temporary alternatives that, if they do not convince us, we can always replace for a specific date that suits us better.

New message scheduling mode on Android. XDA-Developers

As you can see from the screenshots that you have just above, Google messages allows us to define delivery periods for 6:00 p.m. this afternoon, 9:00 p.m. at night or tomorrow at 8:00 a.m., very early. Although if we prefer something more personalized, for example to congratulate a birthday, there is nothing like pointing out exactly when the app will proceed to send what we have written. These functions are especially useful for those of us who always remember things at the wrong time. A birthday, an anniversary, a date, a meeting … you just have to take advantage of that moment of lucidity in which we remember ahead of time to write a message and schedule it. So we can neglect and let that text reach its recipient when it should.

Definitely, these scheduling features would be perfect for messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram, in which the daily bustle of messages often makes it impossible to remember commitments that have a day and time and for which it would not be bad to have the opportunity to write them in advance, when we have room to dedicate time as they deserve. At the moment you will only have it in Google Messages, for Android, so stay tuned to check that you already have the update available on your phone.