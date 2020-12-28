Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

Schedule your WhatsApp messages for New Years by following these steps

By Brian Adam
Do you want to get everything ready for the New Year? One of the things you can schedule ahead of time is greetings for your contacts. WhatsApp. If you are one of those who always want to look good, you can have the system send your text precisely at 00:00 in 2021. We will tell you how to do it.

The best of the trick WhatsApp What we are going to share with you is that you should not schedule the messages for each contact: you can do it in batch and thus not waste more time. In addition, you avoid the bad time of forgetting about a friend if you send the chat in the middle of the celebrations.

By the way, you won’t need to download a third-party app: WhatsApp It has this function so that you avoid the risk of downloading something harmful to your phone.

The messages you send will reach each chat window you have with the user of WhatsApp. The risk of them finding out that it is a massive message, therefore, is low.

WHATSAPP | Wrong messages

One way to avoid sending messages in the wrong chat window of WhatsApp is using the wallpapers for certain people and groups. Fortunately, the most recent update of the application allows you to set custom backgrounds for individual contacts and groups.

You can create your own custom wallpaper with any third party photo editor like Snapseed, PhotoGrid collage maker or Canvas poster designer. You will have to follow these steps to create your wallpaper for WhatsApp.

