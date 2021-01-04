School re-opening considered as disease spreads ‘rapidly’

- Advertisement -

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the Government will decide on Wednesday morning whether or not to open the schools next Monday, January 11.

Donnelly said infectious disease and public health experts had so far made no recommendations about school closures but that could change.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the Government wanted to avoid “widespread closures” of schools and childcare centers but was keeping a close eye on them.

Education Minister Norma Foley discussed matters with opposition education spokespersons this afternoon. They are of the opinion that schools will not reopen on Monday.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said in the evening that it was “unrealistic” to talk of schools reopening next Monday.

She said a clear plan was needed to open the schools “safely”.

Sinn Féin’s education spokesman, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, said it was “disappointing” but that it was clear that the schools would not open on 11 January.

According to reports from England government ministers then agreed today that primary and post-primary school closures will be maintained until the February mid-term break.

Scotland will begin at midnight tonight with an intensive lock-in period and Scottish schools will be closed until next month.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said today that the Covid-19 is spreading rapidly and we have over 5,000 cases a day making 6,000 cases.

Reid had warned of the extra pressure on hospital critical care units. He said between 1,500 and 2,500 Covid-19 patients could be in a hospital and between 250 and 430 of them in an intensive care unit, numbers that would jeopardize the service.

According to the latest figures, there were 744 patients in the hospital with Covid-19, up from 673.

At the height of the virus outbreak in hospitals, 881 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized on April 15 last year and 161 patients were in the intensive care unit. There are currently 69 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units.

Speaking on RTÉ, Reid said that 175,000 tests a week could now be carried out, an additional 75,000, but that GPs had exceeded applications and positive results on half of the tests in some centers.

The Department of Health announced yesterday that almost 5,000 new cases of the virus had been confirmed and another seven had been killed by the disease.