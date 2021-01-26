Latest news

“Schools will gradually open” – Tánaiste

By Brian Adam
"Schools will gradually open"

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced that the Government intends to reopen the country ‘s schools gradually next month and in March.

The Tánaiste said that the exact date of the reopening of the schools could not be set but that the Government wished to begin the process next month.

Schools for children with special needs will open first, he claimed.

He said the situation also needs to be discussed with stakeholders so that everyone can agree on it.

However, Áine Lynch from the National Parents ‘Council has criticized the Government’ s approach.

She said that it is hard to believe that all schools in Ireland are always closed when schools in other countries are open to certain groups of children.

Áine Lynch has called on the Government to immediately open schools for vulnerable children for the benefit of the young people themselves and their parents.

