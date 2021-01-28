Science gives more details about the N439K mutation of COVID-19

- Advertisement -

The coronavirus pandemic has had the world on high alert since the beginning of 2020. Now, in January 2021, new alarms are sounding for the various variants of the virus that have been found in the world. Among them, the N439K mutation has become one of the most common strains of COVID-19 in the world.

Despite this, this mutation is not yet as well known as other newer variants such as the British (B.1.1.7) and the South African (B.1.351). In order to deepen the information we have about it, a study was recently published in the scientific journal Cell.

Within this, the researchers detailed the characteristics and capabilities of the mutated virus. In this way, they were able to determine how risky it was compared to its original version and suggest what we could do to keep it at bay.

What we should know about the N439K mutation

The first place where the existence of the COVID-19 N439K mutation was documented was Scotland, during March 2020. Now, almost a year later, this strain has had its own ramifications and some of its secondary lineages, such as B 1,258, have colonized more than 30 countries around the world.

So far, all of these have been found to have in common the receptor-binding domain (RBD) mutation. Now, according to research, it is precisely this change that gives the mutant strain two particularly dangerous characteristics.

It is more contagious

The COVID-19 N439K mutation appears to make SARS-CoV-2 more contagious, as does its Breton peer B.1.1.7. However, the reason does not seem to be the same. In the case of N439K, the increase in contagion capacity seems to come from new possibilities of interaction between the virus and ACE2 receptors.

In the original SARS-CoV-2, the spike protein has only one point of access to the cell. Now, it seems, the mutation creates two connection points. In other words, the coronavirus becomes much more efficient since it has two pathways through which to invade cells and begin to multiply in the body.

The researchers also noted that the N439K mutation did not necessarily increase the virus’ capacity or rate of multiplication. However, just by increasing the cases of infiltration into the cells, then the possibilities for subdividing themselves increase – and with them, the total number of pathogens that invade the organism.

And more resistant

As if the above were not enough, the modifications in the RBM also make the virus less vulnerable to the immune system. In fact, in laboratory tests, the double connection made it more resistant to neutralizing antibodies and some monoclonal variants.

As a consequence, the researchers detected that the N439K mutation of COVID-19 may have more resistance both to the body’s natural defenses and to various treatments currently used against the coronavirus.

To set the perfect example, the researchers mentioned that the N439K mutation was capable of supporting one of two monoclonal antibodies that have already been approved by the FDA in the United States for medical use. As a result, if this strain is treated with these drugs, the results will not be as favorable as one would like, since part of the treatment would not be having any effect on the virus.

Future steps and possible complications

As a possible future solution, the researchers emphasize that treatments could be developed that go directly to the area of ​​constant mutations (the RBD). In this way, the sector generating the problem could be directly attacked and its dispersion controlled a little more effectively.

However, this is not an easy task. Especially if we consider that, as the authors emphasize, virus sequencing is still very low today. Of the more than 90 million cases in the world, only 0.04% have been sequenced. Because of this, it is not possible to fully track the entire evolution of the virus and its changes.

For the future, if we want to be able to face the coronavirus, then it will be necessary to increase our knowledge about it. And, for this, it will also be imperative that the chains of both the N439K mutation of COVID-19 and all its variants are sequenced.

Reference:

Circulating SARS-CoV-2 spike N439K variants maintain fitness while evading antibody-mediated immunity: Doi: 10.1016 / j.cell.2021.01.037

