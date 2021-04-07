Scientists create an ideal guide robot for the visually impaired

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A group of scientists from the University of California at Berkeley, United States, has developed a robot dog that can serve as a guide for people with visual disabilities.

The researchers present this robot as a possible alternative to guide dogs. While these animals have been the eyes of many visually impaired people for years, they take a long time to learn. This is because its training process requires time.

As TechXplore commentsAnother disadvantage of assistance dogs is that they cannot read maps, therefore they cannot transport a person to an unknown place. This is where the quirky robot from the University of California team comes in.

A robot guide dog with additional functions

In the video we can see a four-legged quadruped that guides two people, in different experiments, on a short journey through a room. At the start, the researchers show the path that the robot will follow and that it actually does.

Also, in the transmission it is detailed how the robot uses a tight and loose rope around the neck to guide people along the way, just like a real dog would.

The robotic guide dog is equipped with sensors, cameras and lasers

The machine presented by the researchers is equipped with sensors, cameras and lasers. They are components that allow you to reconnoitre the route to offer the most appropriate route.

Among the cameras, a depth lens stands out that facilitates “human tracking”. This is to “provide location information to the robot dog about the human it leads to.”

As you can see, the robot follows a certain route as long as a map with the route has been previously downloaded. This should include details of the terrain so that you can avoid obstacles that appear along the way.

While this robotic dog looks promising, it is a simple prototype. Its going to market will require more time, since it is not so easy to guide a person with a disability on the streets of a city, for example. But, it can certainly become a very useful tool.

Read also:

Boston Dynamics unveils articulated arm for Spot, the robot dog

.