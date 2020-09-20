Scientists discover the enzyme that causes underarm odor

A team of researchers from the University of York and scientists from the famous Unilever company conducted a study that led to the discovery of the “BO enzyme”, responsible for the characteristic bad smell of the armpits, present only in some specific bacteria.

The research was published in Scientific Reports by the doctor Michelle Rudden of the Department of Biology of the University of York, who stated that “By decoding the BO enzyme we were able to identify the bacteria that produce these molecules, the cause of the bad smell. This is a big step forward in understanding how body odor works and will allow the development of targeted inhibitors capable of stopping enzyme production without damaging the axillary microbiome “.

Of all the microbes present in the natural microbiome of the skin, the one responsible for the bad smell is lo Staphylococcus hominis which, according to the researchers, would have been present in humans even before its evolution in Homo sapiens. They then added that this bacterium may have covered a very important role in communication between ancestral primates.

Study co-author Gordon James also said: “This research was a real revelation. It was fascinating to find that there is an enzyme responsible for the bad smell only in some selected armpit bacteria – and it evolved there tens of millions of years ago!”.