HealthLatest newsTech NewsReviews

Scientists discover the enzyme that causes underarm odor

By Brian Adam
0
1
Scientists discover the enzyme that causes underarm odor
Scientists Discover The Enzyme That Causes Underarm Odor

Must Read

Health

Scientists discover the enzyme that causes underarm odor

Brian Adam - 0
A team of researchers from the University of York and scientists from the famous Unilever company conducted a study that led to the discovery...
Read more
Android

Instagram launches Shop in Italy for purchases: all the details

Brian Adam - 0
Instagram has officially unveiled the arrival of a "showcase" that will allow users of theofficial app for mobile devices to purchase the products offered...
Read more
Apps

Chrome Announces Biometric Authentication for Payments and New Password Autofill

Brian Adam - 0
To save us time and have to write, Chrome it has a moment autocomplete forms. The browser allows us to automatically fill in our...
Read more
Game Reviews

Spinch, PC and Switch analysis: A sensory experience

Brian Adam - 0
We look at an eye-catching yet challenging new platformer from Akupara Games and award-winning animator Jesse Jacobs; now available on PC and Switch. There...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Scientists discover the enzyme that causes underarm odorA team of researchers from the University of York and scientists from the famous Unilever company conducted a study that led to the discovery of the “BO enzyme”, responsible for the characteristic bad smell of the armpits, present only in some specific bacteria.

The research was published in Scientific Reports by the doctor Michelle Rudden of the Department of Biology of the University of York, who stated that “By decoding the BO enzyme we were able to identify the bacteria that produce these molecules, the cause of the bad smell. This is a big step forward in understanding how body odor works and will allow the development of targeted inhibitors capable of stopping enzyme production without damaging the axillary microbiome “.

Of all the microbes present in the natural microbiome of the skin, the one responsible for the bad smell is lo Staphylococcus hominis which, according to the researchers, would have been present in humans even before its evolution in Homo sapiens. They then added that this bacterium may have covered a very important role in communication between ancestral primates.

Study co-author Gordon James also said: “This research was a real revelation. It was fascinating to find that there is an enzyme responsible for the bad smell only in some selected armpit bacteria – and it evolved there tens of millions of years ago!”.

Related Articles

Android

Instagram launches Shop in Italy for purchases: all the details

Brian Adam - 0
Instagram has officially unveiled the arrival of a "showcase" that will allow users of theofficial app for mobile devices to purchase the products offered...
Read more
Apps

Chrome Announces Biometric Authentication for Payments and New Password Autofill

Brian Adam - 0
To save us time and have to write, Chrome it has a moment autocomplete forms. The browser allows us to automatically fill in our...
Read more
Game Reviews

Spinch, PC and Switch analysis: A sensory experience

Brian Adam - 0
We look at an eye-catching yet challenging new platformer from Akupara Games and award-winning animator Jesse Jacobs; now available on PC and Switch. There...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©