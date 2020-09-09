Tech News

Scientists have created the first artificial skin and it can feel pain

By Brian Adam
Scientists have created the first artificial skin and it can feel pain
Scientists have created the first artificial skin and it can feel pain

Scientists from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia created the first artificial leather, which is capable of feeling pain, as well as that of our body. In this way, great possibilities are opened in the panorama of prostheses but not only, also for the development of realistic humanoids!

The Australian university team writes: “The goal is to improve the protests but it can also open up different possibilities in the field of creating humanoids“. The device, the artificial leather to be clear, it is built in such a way as to imitate the nerve pathways that connect the brain to the receptors of the human skin, in this way the exchange of information that occurs in milliseconds in our body can also be replicated on protests.

Until now, no technology has come any close to such a goal, he tells us Madhu Bhaskaran, the co-author of the article, “the skin is the largest sensory organ in our body, its characteristics are extremely complex, designed precisely to send alarm signals when something hurts“explains”we can perceive everything but only when we touch something, for example, too hot, our skin is able to send a real alarm signal to the brain.

Bhaskaran emphasizes this aspect precisely because the prototype, as an artificial skin, is capable of recognize changes in pressure, heat and cold for example, but once a certain tolerance threshold is reached, the device reacts like human skin, sending warning signs, practically.

Some existing technologies have used electrical signals to mimic different levels of pain while these – says the lead author of the study, Ataur Rahmanthey are able to react to mechanical pressure, instilling a real sensation of pain.

In practice, as the researcher Rahman explains, artificial skin is able to distinguish when we are touching a pin and when we are pricked with it. This represents for the technological advancement a incredible milestone, achieved and passed!

Such an invention could forever change the lives of many people around the world but not only, it could be a cornerstone in the future of robotics!

