Latest newsTop Stories

Scientists have invented a transparent glass made of wood

By Brian Adam
0
0
American experts have successfully experimented with making balsa wood transparent and making glass from it. Photo: USGA
Scientists Have Invented A Transparent Glass Made Of Wood

Must Read

Latest news

Do you want to use the classic version of Edge again? So you can uninstall Chromium-based Edge

Abraham - 0
To be fair, I have to confess that I have hardly used the classic version of Edge. Chrome or Firefox user, the most recent version of...
Read more
Latest news

Microsoft will bring to Edge, OneDrive and Outlook to take advantage of the potential of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Abraham - 0
Apple announced some of its new products. In the absence of the expected iPhone 12, we were able to meet the new Apple Watch Series 6 ,...
Read more
Apps

Teams will allow teachers to avoid interruptions by silencing disturbing students in virtual classes

Abraham - 0
One of the Microsoft applications that has gained the most strength as a result of the current pandemic situation we are experiencing are those that facilitate...
Read more
Latest news

Windows 10 Action Center not showing up: What to do?

Brian Adam - 0
That we use the same devices practically every day does not mean that we do not find all kinds of errors or glitches that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

American experts have successfully experimented with making balsa wood transparent and making glass from it. Photo: USGA

Washington: An interesting piece of news has come from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in which agricultural scientists claim that they have made light wood very transparent by going through several stages and this eco-friendly glass can also be used. ۔

However, USDA experts have been working with scientists from several institutions for many years. Now the team says that the transparent glass is made entirely of tree components for which the Balsa tree has been chosen. Balsa wood is also used to make model airplanes because it is light, strong and extremely smooth wood.

The glass produced in this way is expected to be light, inexpensive and very environmentally friendly. On the other hand, they will absorb heat and keep a room cool in the heat instead of turning it into an oven because it will also allow heat exchange. On the other hand, the production of traditional glass is also a burden on the environment. The global glass industry also emits 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

In the manufacture of wood glass, light balsa wood was first given an oxidizing bath. Alcohol has been used for this and then it has been made more transparent by undergoing various bleaching. After that, the wood is made into final glass by going through polyvinyl alcohol.

Interestingly, this glass can bend but does not turn into sharp splinters like ordinary glass. However, despite all the benefits, it will take more time and technology to make transparent glass in large quantities. Experts insist that the Balsa wood tree grows faster and can be made into transparent glass.

Related Articles

Top Stories

Preparations to install modern systems to protect aircraft from birds in Pakistan

Brian Adam - 0
Karachi: The Civil Aviation Authority has begun preparations to install state-of-the-art automated electrical systems to protect aircraft from birds. According to sources, in the...
Read more
Apple

It’s official: Apple will present the new iPhone on October 13

Abraham - 0
Apple has just announced that its next device presentation event will take place on October 13. After the presentation of the new Apple Watch Series 6 , Apple...
Read more
Editor's Pick

The best series of the 2000s that you can watch again

Abraham - 0
With the turn of the century, many of the best series arrived, which today are still the most recommended, the most important in history. In the first...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©