Scientists have invented a transparent glass made of wood

Washington: An interesting piece of news has come from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in which agricultural scientists claim that they have made light wood very transparent by going through several stages and this eco-friendly glass can also be used. ۔

However, USDA experts have been working with scientists from several institutions for many years. Now the team says that the transparent glass is made entirely of tree components for which the Balsa tree has been chosen. Balsa wood is also used to make model airplanes because it is light, strong and extremely smooth wood.

The glass produced in this way is expected to be light, inexpensive and very environmentally friendly. On the other hand, they will absorb heat and keep a room cool in the heat instead of turning it into an oven because it will also allow heat exchange. On the other hand, the production of traditional glass is also a burden on the environment. The global glass industry also emits 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

In the manufacture of wood glass, light balsa wood was first given an oxidizing bath. Alcohol has been used for this and then it has been made more transparent by undergoing various bleaching. After that, the wood is made into final glass by going through polyvinyl alcohol.

Interestingly, this glass can bend but does not turn into sharp splinters like ordinary glass. However, despite all the benefits, it will take more time and technology to make transparent glass in large quantities. Experts insist that the Balsa wood tree grows faster and can be made into transparent glass.