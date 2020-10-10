Latest newsTop Stories

Scientists stunned by “half male” and “half female” birds

By Brian Adam
The right side of the bird's body is male and the left side is female. (Photo: Social Media)
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Pennsylvania: American scientists have discovered a wild bird that is ‘half male’ on one side and ‘half female’ on the other. At the moment it is a mystery why this happened but it could possibly be due to genetics.

It should be noted that animals with male and female reproductive organs together are called “hermaphrodites”. In contrast, the term “gynandromorph” is used for animals that are half male on one side and half female on the other. That is, they are neither complete males nor complete females.

Annie Lindsay, a member of the bird tagging team at the Powdermal Nature Reserve, an area in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania that is considered a safe haven for wildlife and birds, and her colleagues spotted the strange bird on September 24. Discovered on

It is called a “rose-breasted grosbeak” with a large, bright pink spot on the male’s chest, just below the beak, while the inner part of its wings is also pink. Is.

The substance of rose-breasted grassback is different from this: its chest is brown while the inner part of its wings is bright yellow.

In Pennsylvania, the bird has a red spot on the right half of its chest, and a bright pink color on the right, as in the male.

In contrast, the left side of the chest is brown like a substance and the left side is also yellow inside.

Although this discovery is unusual, it cannot be said to be completely impossible. In the last 64 years, experts at the Bird Research Center at the Powdermill Nature Reserve have found ten birds that are half male and half female at the same time.

This is usually due to a genetic disorder, but the rate is very low. For example, out of ten thousand hens, one hen can be half male and half female.

The breeding season in Rosebrested Grasbeck begins in March, with the arrival of spring. Until then, experts will have to wait to see if this “half male and half female” bird is able to reproduce.

