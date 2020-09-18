Scorpion numbers have grown exponentially in Australia, that’s why

Native Australian scorpion species can grow up to 12cm in length. Many of them thrive in the arid regions of Australia; for this reason the ecologist Heloise Gibb and her team found up to 600 scorpion burrows per hectare. All this, however, does not seem to be normal.

We don’t know if scorpions have always been so abundant in these arid and dry areas of Australia, or if drastic damage to the landscape by European colonizers – especially with introduced animals – accidentally helped scorpions thrive. The question from ecologists is one: were scorpions already so abundant or did they thrive due to the elimination of other species from the ecosystem?

Five years of experiments by teams from different universities have uncovered what experts feared most of all: the lack of native mammals, especially burrowing species such as Macrotis (Macrotis lagotis), helped scorpion populations thrive. This is obviously not good news.

“Since European colonization 230 years ago, Australia’s island continent has experienced the highest concurrent rate of mammalian loss globally, with 29 species extinct and 21% threatened“Gibb says. The team found that in some protected areas where there was more vegetation there were fewer nests of scorpions. Mammals here fed on these creatures, which also significantly lowered their numbers.

The experts also found that a decrease in the scorpion population was also achieved in areas where researchers mimicked the digging activities of native mammals. “Even without the impacts of predation, the increased density of burrowing mammals will lead to a decline in scorpions“they write, assuming that this could be due to their increased fear levels or the reduction of the scorpion’s ability to find food due to changes in the landscape.

“Reintroducing locally extinct burrowing mammals offers the opportunity to restore ecosystems, but it is difficult to do so as we do not know how Australian ecosystems were composed 200 years ago“explains Gibb. This situation it only demonstrates how interconnected our ecosystems are, where a change in the presence of one type of animal can have such profound effects on apparently unrelated species.