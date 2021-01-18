Scott Pilgrim vs The World The Game Review: Back to fight

- Advertisement -

After years of absolute – and, let’s face it, in some ways incomprehensible – blackouts, the sliding fighting genre is fortunately experiencing a new youth. A period crowned by the sensational return of Streets of Rage 4 (to learn more, here is our review of Streets of Rage 4), but also by other exponents not to be underestimated ranging from Battletoads to Mother Russia Bleeds. This revival of a genre that has made history actually has roots that start from afar, and to be precise from experiments dating back a couple of generations ago: Alien Hominid, Castle Crashers, Shank and Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game.

The latter was in its own way managed to become a small cult at the time: published in 2010 in an exclusively digital format on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, the beat ’em up Ubisoft had enjoyed a certain popularity thanks to the simultaneous launch. with the film starring Michael Cera – despite the game being drawn more than direct inspiration from the original Bryan Lee O’Malley comic. Then, in December 2014, the removal from the stores: a move probably linked to a question of rights, which in addition to upset the fans, however, had the effect of fueling the myth of the game to some extent. Because, you know, something can already be beautiful in itself, but it becomes even more desirable in the exact moment in which it can no longer be had.

The revenge of the losers

Over time, there has been talk of Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game over and over again, yet anyone had given the title up for dead: one of those productions that ended up in limbo despite themselves, particularly complex to recover regardless of their value. The constant support of the fans, the impromptu appeals of the musical group Anamanaguchi (authors of the very valuable soundtrack of the game) and the hand of the usual nostalgia effect have nevertheless succeeded in a miracle that seemed unthinkable: to celebrate ten years from the original publication, Ubisoft has in fact decided to re-present its gem on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. All in a deluxe version, which also includes the characters released as DLC and some nice extra modes.

As mentioned above, Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game faithfully traces the events narrated by a much loved comic in the second half of the ’00s. A story in itself imbued with videogame references, which tells the amorous deeds of a twenty-three year old loser musician (Scott Pilgrim) struggling with the complicated relationship with the unattainable Ramona Flowers and the league of evil seven ex-boyfriends of the damsel. In the background, the underground scene of a snowy Toronto, the youthful insecurities of an avalanche of boys and a lucky style delicately balanced between American comic and shonen manga.

A story reinterpreted for the occasion on the canons of a scrolling fighting game, with a splash of role-playing games and above all the direct supervision of the author, actively involved in a collaboration between Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Chengdu. The result, at the time really noteworthy and deservedly capable of carving out some attention, is still proving very valid today: precisely by virtue of its self-satisfied essence old school, Scott Pilgrim is a title that ten years later has by no means lost the luster of its best days.

A formula that never gets old

The merit is to be found in an undoubtedly pleasant gameplay, which will certainly not reach the qualitative heights of Streets of Rage 4 nor perhaps some of the best moments of the last Battletoads (here the review of Battletoads), but which still wins and convinces in its satisfying immediacy. On a purely playful level, thehe most successful aspect of Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game is to be found in the aforementioned RPG component: the sense of progression is very tasty and also quite original for the genre, with a repertoire of moves and skills destined to expand in the approximately four hours it takes to reach the credits. Improvements that, in addition to denoting a non-trivial combat system, will allow you to advance in a scrolling fighting game with a surprisingly peppery difficulty rate.

However, it should be noted that what is a virtue can also paradoxically turn into a defect: in multiplayer, in fact, a maximum of four users will be able to try their hand at story mode, choosing between characters that are also tastefully different from each other in terms of gameplay. And here comes the catch, however: the leveling up in role-playing style is linked to the single character, and therefore unless you start your game directly in the company of someone, you will touch a protagonist with maybe several skills unlocked, while the others will find themselves level 1 fighters. An approach that, pad in hand, could prove to be quite limiting for occasional runs in the company of friends, because in fact not all participants will have the same means available (indeed …).

The greatest merit of the game, what made it a small instant classic right from the start, is in any case its exquisite audiovisual sector: Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game is a title capable of beautifully embody the essence of 16-bit gaming in a modern context, with an average adorable artistic direction and a soundtrack that to define apt would be an understatement. The proximity to the source material is galvanizing: the comic strips, with the particular character design by Bryan Lee O’Malley, have been transposed into an interactive version with an enviable fidelity, without counting the various nerd tributes to gaming and non-gaming culture (from Super Mario Bros to Akira).

The result is an extremely pleasant product, which with character and personality recounts Scott’s romantic exploits in a riot of colors, blows and chiptune sounds. So it doesn’t matter if certain beat ’em up nuances are perhaps finished in a not exceptional way – the readability in multiplayer is sometimes really problematic, just as the use of weapons is questionable, always and in any case too much more convenient than strikes with bare hands. : Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game is a title that, today as yesterday, proves to be worth the 14.99 € requested. A sliding fighting game that deserves to be rediscovered by those who had appreciated it ten years ago, and recovered by those who still did not know it.