Scout, the autonomous robot that can watch over your home

When we think of autonomous surveillance robots, we tend to think of Boston Dynamics’ robot-dogs with built-in cameras used by the police, not something that can be used in our home, affordable and smart at the same time.

That is what they want to avoid with a new project that is having tremendous kickstarter success, leaving this sector in hand for business use only.

It is Scout, the world’s first autonomous home robot, powered by AI, capable of monitoring, discovering and exploring the world so that it can be used by homeowners, although it can also be useful for programming students and those passionate about robots.

The idea was to build a robot capable of autonomously protecting the home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, a mix between a pet and an IP camera in a 70 mm x 100 mm x 110 mm body.

The robot’s debut was at CES 2021, earlier this year, when the team leader, Mr. Jun, was interviewed by Bionic Buzz and also gave a Scout demo. Unlike other robot products on Kickstarter, Scout is not a prototype, it is ready for mass production.

It connects to a mobile phone or the Internet via Wi-Fi, and can stream live HD video with two-way audio. We can use the Moorebot Scout app to view the image up to 1080P quality. Scout supports most of the IP camera functions.

It has SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) powered by AI, running Linux inside. It can recognize objects like the human body, pets, and more thanks to Google’s TensorFlow. It also runs the Monocular SLAM algorithm for autonomous patrolling and finding its own charging port, just like a roomba vacuum.

The price of a unit is 119 euros, and it can already be purchased on the kickstarter, with delivery expected in June 2021.