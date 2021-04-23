Screen On, keep your device screen active for certain applications

- Advertisement -

The move from mobile phones to smartphones brought fundamental changes in the user experience. Perhaps the main one is the extensive control we can have over all the functions of the device, for example the screen. From Android, for example, we can easily configure the time that it will remain active. However, below we will present an app that will allow you to define which applications can have the screen active.

Its name is Screen On and as we mentioned before, you can configure screen activity based on the apps that are in the first place.

Define which applications can keep the screen awake

Although from Android we can configure the screen, controlling the time that it will remain on and the brightness, it is a general control. That is, the changes we apply will take effect on all instances of the operating system, regardless of the applications running. However, at some point we may need certain applications to keep the screen active. This is not possible natively, but it is exactly the function that Screen On offers.

It should be noted that this application is paid, however, you can install it for free at this time from Google Play.

The experience of using the application is really simple and any user can use it. If you need some applications to keep the screen always active, it will only be enough to enable a control. In that sense, open the app and you will receive a list with all the apps installed on your computer. Right next to it, you will have a switch that will be enough to activate in the applications so that they keep the screen active.

In this way, Screen On will allow you to control screen activity in a much more specific way. If you need some applications to keep the screen active, don’t hesitate to give this app a try.

To prove it, follow this link.

.