Screenshot, full screen captures and editing options from Chrome

By Brian Adam
Screenshots represent an everyday element in our daily lives. At this time it is very common to take a screenshot of a payment, receipt and even conversations. However, one need that has emerged from this is to take full screen captures. Despite this, this function is not available in all applications to take screenshots, therefore, we will present one that does.

Its name is Screenshot and it is an extension for Chrome with screen capture functions and basic image editing.

Take full screen shots from Chrome

Screenshot capture

Screenshot capture

For those who usually work from the computer, the browser is the door to all its services and tools. In that sense, most of the screenshots we take always come from the web. This makes having a plugin like Screenshot in Chrome an excellent option, considering that we can also make several types of screenshots.

This extension is quite comprehensive when it comes to screenshots because it provides very useful options, especially in the editing area.

Screenshot offers 3 screen capture modes: full page, visible area and custom area. This provides a lot of versatility when it comes to taking a picture of anything on the screen. Additionally, the resulting images can be stored in PNG and PDF formats.

Screenshot capture

For its part, the editing options represent an excellent feature of this extension. This will give you the possibility to work the entire image in the same place, without having to use other programs. Thus, after taking the captures, you will be able to make any adjustments you think are necessary.

Screenshot is a very useful extension that is worth adding to your browser if you don’t yet have an application to take screenshots. You will be able to work your screenshots from the same place, without requiring other applications to complete the task.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

