Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Screenshots show how Apple AirTags will work on the …

By Brian Adam
0
2
Airtags App Buscar.jpg
Airtags App Buscar.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The launch of AirTags by Apple seems imminent, new screenshots show how it works in the Search app. For more than a year it has been rumored the possibility of tracking different common objects of daily use, today it is possible to see it from an iPhone or iPad with iOS 14.3 / iPadOS 14.3.

Any user can now have a preview of what Apple’s AirTags will be

Picture of @RubenApps

On an iPhone or iPad with iOS / iPadOS 14.3 it is possible to enable a tab called “Objects” that is hidden in the Search app. In Safari, type the link findmy: // items. After entering the URL you will see that a message appears redirecting to the hidden tab of the AirTags. It is also stated that in macOS 11.1 Safari it is possible to see the text “Objects” hidden in the same Search app.

Picture of @RubenApps

Developers who already have registration within the program offered by Apple have been able to enable the tab without having to execute the URL. So that, these advancements seem to show that AirTags will be extensive compatibility with objects such as keys, backpacks, wallets, bicycles and other objects.

Picture of @RubenApps

Users will receive automatic notifications when separated from such objects and they are expected to work with augmented reality.

When will it officially come out?

It can be at any time, such as press releases or at an event that could happen in March. Apple first spoke about AirTags (without the official name) at WWDC20. They stated that the Search app will support searching for third-party products and accessories.

It remains to wait which products and accessories will be compatible from the start. As with the launch of MagSafe, many third-party manufacturers will be ready to launch AirTag-compatible products.

If something characterizes Apple is security and privacy, in this case, they want us to always have our personal belongings traceable. We will see how much scope they can have in the beginning and the evolution that may come in the near future.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

StarFiles, share files without size limit and without registration

Brian Adam - 0
Although there are dozens of services that we can use to transfer files, many of them share something in common: limits. ...
Read more
Apple

Netflix could be testing spatial audio for AirPods

Brian Adam - 0
According to a new report Netflix is testing compatibility with spatial audio for users of AirPods Max and AirPods Pro. Netflix could be testing spatial...
Read more
How to?

How to create stickers with your photos for WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
The stickers, known in English as stickers, They are a fundamental element to convey our emotions more accurately. Although WhatsApp includes different installed...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©