Scrollable screen mobiles like a TCL scroll are leaked on video

The struggle is no longer to bring the screen to occupy the entire front of the mobile, but to make the screen larger than the mobile itself. To achieve this there are currently two possible ways: folding mobile phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold or with extendable screen. The latter have not yet reached the market, although we had a preview at the beginning of the year on how they could be, from TCL.

Seven months later, it seems that TCL is far from abandoning the idea: they have been leaked on video various mobile concepts with extendable screen, among other devices. It remains to be seen whether they will end up becoming products for sale or stay in the concept phase to showcase the technology.

If you need more screen, unfold it

The video is not of high quality, although it lets us see several concepts of mobile phones with an expandable screen that rolls up internally, giving the impression of power. enlarge and shrink as you please. On this occasion, unlike the contact in March, the mobiles are mounted on a mechanism that handles them automatically, so we don’t know how “complicated” it is to manipulate the screen (in March it seemed to cost a bit).

First we see a normal looking mobile that can be compressed to become very compact. The same concept appears later in a demo video unfolding automatically, so it could be that TCL is planning a motorized system to enlarge or reduce the screen.

Then another device that is difficult to classify is shown, which would be something like a tablet that can spread your screen like a scroll. In this other video, leaked by the same person, you can see some additional concept, including a device similar to a scroll that unfolds to be the size of a map.

The videos appear to come from a TCL technology presentation of which, at the moment, we are not aware of. We will be attentive, because in the slides you can see that the company is also perfecting its under-screen camera technology.

Via | MSPowerUser