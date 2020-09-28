Tech NewsComputingElectronicsLatest news

Seagate announces the price of expansion cards for Xbox One X and One S

By Abraham
8 Places You can Visit with Google Maps that take Away Your Hiccups

Abraham

Few days ago we saw appeared fleetingly the price that could debut in stores new expansion terjetas Xbox, Xbox One X and One S . The formula to gain space and increase those 512 GB on the Xbox One S or the terabyte of capacity on the Xbox One X was beginning to take shape.

Seagate Xbox
Seagate Xbox

At that time the sign pointed to a price of about 173 euros, but it was only a sign. It was now when Seagate has taken us out of all doubt by announcing the price for these memory expansions. And it may be that for some who had in mind to get one of these peripherals, it is no longer as attractive as those that had been previously rumored.

 Expand with an extra 1 TB

Seagate
Seagate 1 TB Extra

Seagate Technology has announced the price at which storage expansion cards that can be used in the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. A kind of external SSD to expand the capacity of the console by an extra terabyte will reach the market .

The price for each card is 249.99 euros and will be available in the next quarter. It is the cost of getting a 1TB capacity PCIe 4.0 SSD that according to the company, thanks to the Xbox Velocity Architecture technology , will not offer a significant loss of speed compared to what the original storage of the console offers.

Does it have a high price? It depends. Maybe if we compare it with internal SSD hard drives this has a higher price, but we have to bear in mind that it is rather a specific peripheral for both consoles, compared to the multiplicity of uses that we can give to a traditional SSD.

These new peripherals can be purchased in both online and physical stores, in Spain the case of Worten, El Corte Inglés, FNAC, Amazon, MediaMarkt … , almost all of them sites where we can already reserve one of the two new Microsoft consoles .

 

