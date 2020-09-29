Hard drives may have lost the battle of speed, but not size. SDDs are much faster, true, but soon we will have hard drives that are 20 times the size of a medium-size SSD.

SSDs have become the storage system of choice because they are very small in size (especially the M.2 form factor models), and they offer enormous read and write speeds. But they still have two important handicaps: their size is limited, and they are expensive. They are the assets that classic hard drives want to take advantage of. Seagate announced at Datasphere 2020 that it will release the world’s largest hard drive in December .

This is the Seagate Exos 20+ model , which will have an incredible 20 TB capacity .

Although there are SSDs of several TB, their price is extraordinarily expensive. That is why the most versatile models are the 512 GB or 1 TB . The Exos 20+ hard drive will have 20-40 times the capacity.

SDDs are ideal for storing the operating system or games and applications that you use very often. But with new generation titles that already occupy more than 150 GB, and with videos and photos at 4K or 8K resolution that also occupy dozens, hundreds of gigabytes, its space does not give much.

This is where Seagate wants to make a difference with its Exos 20+ hard drives : it offers between 20 and 40 times more storage space at a lower speed than SSDs, but still acceptable, for those who handle many games or applications, or a lot of multimedia data. Or they want to make backups.

The largest model that Seagate currently has on the market is the Seagate Exos X16, with 16 TB of storage , a business hard drive that costs 432 euros at Amazon . But today he announced the Exos X18, with 18 TB of space .