Seán Ó Riada’s son, Peadar, says that his family is very proud that their father will be playing music at the event

There will always be a connection between Joe Biden ‘s inauguration in Washington DC this afternoon and the Múscraí Gaeltacht.

Patricia Treacy, a violinist from Louth, is to perform at Biden ‘s inauguration and one of her tunes will be By Christ the Seed, composed by Seán Ó Riada, one of Ireland ‘s great musicians and composers.

Riada’s son, Peadar, says it is a source of great pride for his family that their father’s music will be played at one of the most historic events in existence.

Coincidentally, the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Seán Ó Riada is due later in 2021.

Peadar Ó Riada says that the people of Ireland have a special affection for this country and abroad on By Christ the Seed since his father composed it in 1968.

“Was By Christ the Seed previously heard at presidential funerals, inaugurations and other events in this country and abroad.

“It simply came to our notice then By Christ the Seed or Our Father to hear in an eccentric place all over the world at all times of the day and night, any place where Irish people go to a funeral or a wedding or a baptism or some celebration. These are the two most commonly used, ”says Ó Riada.

“People are more Irish when they’re abroad.”

This is not the first time that Riada ‘s music will be played for the President of America, however.

When John F. Kennedy came to Ireland in 1963, the visit was made into a film called Kennedy’s Ireland.

“Kennedy was killed before there was any chance of showing it,” says Ó Riada. “The music for that film was made by Seán.

“When you go to the Kennedy Center in America, that’s the music you feel.”

“There’s always been some sort of connection,” he says.

Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America later in the evening and the Gaeltacht musician welcomes the arrival of the new President.

“He is a gentleman. I would say [go n-éireoidh leis] if given his decision, he has good experience of the place because he had eight years as vice president and was a long time in the Senate.

“As long as he has a good team around him, he will succeed but if he doesn’t have control over the people around him, that’s where there will be a loophole,” said Ó Riada.

“We are delighted and relieved that the other man has passed away.”