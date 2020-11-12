Séarchas still being released at sea in six Gaeltacht towns

Only one town in Ireland has been connected to a water treatment plant in the past year and there will be further delays in connecting six Gaeltacht towns

Raw sewage is being released into the sea every day in six Gaeltacht towns.

The towns in the Donegal and Galway Gaeltacht are on a list of 35 towns published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of towns from which sewage is discharged into Irish lakes, rivers and seas.

According to the report, Urban Waste Water Treatment in 2019, untreated wastewater, or raw sewage, is being discharged from four Gaeltacht towns in Donegal – Falcarragh, Kilcar, Carrowkeel and Burtonport – and from two towns in the Galway Gaeltacht – An Cheathrú Rua and an Spidéal.

Although the same Gaelic towns have been mentioned on the EPA list for a number of years, wastewater treatment works have not yet been completed.

The EPA has again criticized what they say is Irish Water ‘s delay in improving infrastructure that is endangering public health and the environment.

The report says many of the works have been delayed by more than four years.

The EPA says Irish Water said two years ago that water treatment systems would be available in 30 of the 35 towns on the list by 2021. However, it now says that only two of those towns will be connected to water treatment plants by the end of 2021.

Last year, it was stated that the treatment works would be completed in the four Gaeltacht towns in Donegal and An Spidéal in Connemara before the end of 2021.

That deadline has now been postponed for another year until 2022 and there will be further delays in An Cheathrú Rua with the fact that works will not be completed there until 2023.

Only one town, Tigh Molaige in Cork, has been connected to a water treatment plant in the past year and raw sewage from 78,000 people in 35 towns continues to be discharged into Irish lakes, rivers and seas every day.

The six Gaeltacht towns are also mentioned on the EPA’s list of the 120 urban areas in the state where the wastewater treatment system needs to be improved in order to meet environmental targets.