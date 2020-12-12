Searches in Google: What has been the most searched by the Spanish in 2020?

This year 2020 has undoubtedly been one of the most special years in recent decades due to Covid-19. A year that has marked our lives in every way and in our way of using technology it was not going to be less. Google has analyzed all the trends that the Spanish have set during this very special year 2020; starting with the term that has grown the most not only in Spain but throughout the world this year: ‘Coronavirus’.

Most searched: Coronavirus

In a year in which we have been confined since March, it is not surprising that the most searched term in Google in 2020 has been “coronavirus”. The podium is completed by some questions related to the disease and the confinement that it entailed, such as how the disease is spread or when the state of alarm established in March in Spain ended.

The list of Google it acts as a chronic sequence of the most relevant news of this 220. The search list presents the main trends of the year, this year compared to 2019, many more searches have been carried out.

When we talk about a chronology, we mean that Spaniards have been trying to make sense of what was happening around us sequentially, if they talked about the coronavirus, they looked for things related to it, if they talked about mobility restrictions Well, we Spaniards were looking for information about them. The Google search engine has been used with searches such as “how is the coronavirus spread” or where the virus originated, answers that we have all finally learned after so much searching and conversations.

Confinement has led us to learn to live locked up at home, we have looked for all kinds of entertainment from how to “make a cake” or “make homemade fabric masks” as well as looking for information on “when the alarm state ends” or ” when can you travel to another province ”.

Similarly, to be entertained, series, programs, actors Y films They have also been protagonists, we have searched for terms such as The Island of Temptations, The Strong House, Lady’s Gambit, Ester Exposito, 1917 and El Hoyo, among others.

Google with the collaboration of the actress Ana Milan has carried out a review of the searches whose interest has grown the most and have been searched this year in the Google search engine.

These have been the most searched terms in Spain:

coronavirus

how is coronavirus spread

why is it called coronavirus

make homemade bread

make fabric masks

when do the hairdressers open

when the alarm state ends

when can you travel to another province

