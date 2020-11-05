Latest news

Secondhand cars are in the air … and about to fall

By Brian Adam
When the cartoon Coyote falls off a cliff, he is always hovering briefly. That’s where the second-hand car market is. The boom from the pandemic has sustained it, but only for a time.

Car manufacturing declined during lockdowns, but the desire to avoid public transportation drove demand for secondhand. Year-on-year sales were up 22% in the US in June, according to Edmunds. In Great Britain they grew almost 50% year-on-year in August, according to Big Motoring World. Carvana, the eBay of used cars, saw third-quarter sales rise 41% year-on-year to $ 1.5 billion. Secondhand prices in the US rose 26% from April to June, according to Moody’s.

Even so, sales have been supported by aid to the poor in the United States and by the credit moratoriums for British cars, which have just been extended. But these will end at some point, and the new stimuli from the US do not advance. Wells Fargo was concerned enough about defaults caused by unemployment to stop offering credit to most independent car dealers in June.

Already an excess supply is building up. In the US, more than 4 million vehicles with expiring leases are due to return to the market this year. If the income of the owners falls drastically, foreclosures are likely to occur, increasing the supply even more.

A fall in the value of second-hand cars could be dire for manufacturers. The tangible value of the BMW, Daimler, Renault and Volkswagen leases is equivalent to 60% -150% of their market value, according to UBS. VW said in June that it loses more than 350 million euros every time the price of the second hand drops 10%, because it can force a depreciation of assets. A drop of 30% would therefore mean a hit of 1,100 million, more than double the losses of the firm in the first half. And there isn’t much that companies can do to prevent it.

