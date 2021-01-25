Secretlab Omega 2020 Review: An Armchair To Tame

Gaming armchairs are a definitely expanding segment. In a historical period in which the most commercial brands have managed to arrive even in physical electronics stores, at prices that are either too attractive or very high, entrusting the burden of “selling themselves” to the aesthetics of the final product. , there are also companies capable of inventing, surviving and even exploding aiming to exasperation on quality and ergonomics, in exchange for a substantially small price difference.

Undoubtedly, SecretLab stands out, a brand founded by two competitive gamers in not too distant 2014. A gaming chair designed by professional gamers. This is probably the greatest strength of the entire Secretlab ecosystem, which offers just two models of armchairs, in a myriad of color combinations, extremely similar in terms of technology, identical in terms of quality, different as target. On the other hand, it is the store itself that suggests us, based on weight and height, on which of the two to aim.

In this review we will talk about the SecretLab Omega 2020, the little one of the house, which we have chosen in the particular Cookies & Cream color. We realize that defining a combination of beige and black as exotic might be out of place, but the real peculiarity of this combination is in the fabric SoftWeave about which we really had a lot of expectations. Absolutely not disappointed.

Unboxing and assembly



The SecretLab Omega arrives in a deep black box and among the courier’s bad words. Its 35 kg are a distinctive feature and represent one of its most important features.

The pieces that make up the puzzle of our Omega are meticulously separated into compartments and layers of packaging foam, individually sealed and only partially pre-assembled. The tools for the assembly are of exquisite workmanship and are contained in an elegant box.

A praise for the accessibility, since the instructions are printed on a huge panel that covers the upper packaging, the width of the box. Leaning on the wall at the opening, you will never need to get up from the floor to read the next step.

At first glance it will seem like a long and complex operation, especially given the overall weight of the chair. In practice, however, assembling the SecretLab Omega will take no more than 20 minutes.

Build quality and first impressions



The aluminum base ADC12 it is extremely sturdy and the wheels, two per arm for a total of ten, are coated in PU XL and are silent and smooth.

The hydraulic piston is a KGS class 4 and ul mechanism placed under the seat, or system Multi-Tilt, allows, via an integrated suspension, to swing or to finely select the degree of inclination.

The main block is composed of armrests, seat and a fully reclining backrest, like car seats. And it will happen more often than you imagine to pull the lever, stand horizontally and watch Twitch in complete relaxation.

The armrests are padded with PU, are developed with technology Secretlab 4D, with metal structure and fully adjustable on three axes: height, depth and diagonal. Apart from the quality of the structure, the padded top did not absolutely make us cry for a miracle. It never gets tired or hot, but it returns a feeling of a lower category. Perhaps, for our purely personal taste, we would have preferred them in fabric.

There are two cushions supplied, one for the head and one for lumbar support, and They are padded with SecretLab Signature memory foam. On this we must open a proper parenthesis: SecretLab Titan in fact, is sold with only the head cushion, since the lumbar support is not only integrated in the back of the chair but is also adjustable to three levels.

Returning to Omega, the cushions are extremely comfortable and of the highest quality. The head pillow, in particular, is coated with a cooling gel that actually does what it says, even after particularly intense and prolonged sessions.

Road test

Finally, let’s talk about the seat, cross and delight of the SecretLab line: there are those who define it as the most comfortable chair in the world and those who define it as the hardest surface on which they have ever sat. Neither extreme is in agreement.

The SecretLab vulcanized foam padding may raise some suspicion at first. It returns a strange feeling to the pressure, stiffer than one would expect, but not uncomfortable for this, even after several hours of continuous use.

The Omega and the Titan are armchairs designed in order to provide a comfortable but above all posturally adequate support. In fact, it’s just a matter of days before you get used to it the way she wants you to sit down, limiting and alleviating back pain if caused by incorrect postural habits.

In order to draw conclusions as genuine and truthful as possible, we decided to test Omega for more than a month for at least 6 hours a day.

Let’s start, bluntly, stating that the SecretLab Omega 2020 is a crazy armchair. You could really say everything and the opposite of everything about this product, but it is undeniable that it is a chair with an above-average build quality.

The Omega is truly a rock, solidly planted in the ground, thanks mainly to the sturdy floor lamp. Not a creak or an uncertainty, not even in a horizontal position.

The choice of SoftWeave fabric also proved to be a winner, both because in clear contrast with the lower-end armchairs generally in medium-low quality synthetic leather, and because the quality of the proposed fabric is really of excellent workmanship and from touch and feel extremely satisfying.

The back thanks and the butt doesn’t complain. In our opinion, toughness is only a matter of approach. And of habit. Without a doubt the best armchair within this price range, especially given the alternatives.

SecretLab gaming armchairs are on sale on the official store starting from 440 Euros, but are constantly offered at a promotional price. The Omega 2020 in particular, it will be difficult if not impossible to buy it at a price that exceeds 400 euros. Furthermore, by sharing a photo of your purchase on social networks with the hashtag #secretlab, you will be able to benefit from an extension of the warranty up to 5 years.

The ideal model between Omega and Titan is suggested by entering height and weight. There are three materials available: Prime 2.0 PU synthetic leather, SoftWeave fabric and very high-end NAPA leather. Finally, as regards the color combinations, we have enormous possibilities of choice, including some special editions including the line dedicated to The Throne of Swords and the most recent iteration inspired by Cyberpunk 2077, the latest effort by CD Projekt RED.