See all “Pokémon Home” research tasks in Pokémon GO

Do you keep playing Pokemon go ? Well you must read this. Although Niantic has slowly unleashed the Unova generation, there are thousands of organized trainers competing to reach the long-awaited level 40 and fill the famous Pokédex.

Now the game has announced that starting on November 17, a new event will take place celebrating the union between Pokemon go Y Pokémon Home, the latter being exclusive for all those people who have a Nintendo Switch.

Although the event is quite short, ending on November 23, you will have to perform a series of research tasks to not only obtain rare candies, revive, potions, and Pokéballs, but also creatures that often do not come out in the wild.

That is why we bring you, as a list, the special research tasks of the event Pokémon Home in Pokemon go . Pay attention to the following:

Pokémon GO – Pokémon Home (1/4)

Total rewards: 20 Mega Energy Pidgeot, Slowpoke encounter, 500x Stardust

Pokémon GO – Pokémon Home (2/4)

Total rewards: 30 Pidgeot Megaenergy, encounter with Ponyta, 1,000x Stardust

Pokémon GO – Pokémon Home (3/4)

Total rewards: 50 Pidgeot Mega Energy, encounter with Absol, 1,000x Stardust

Pokémon GO – Pokémon Home (4/4)

Total rewards: 30 Mega Energy Pidgeot, encounter with Gible, 1,000x Stardust

Pokémon UNITE is the new MOBA from The Pokémon Company with the help of Tencent Games