See all the research tasks and rewards of the “Legacy 40 Challenge” in Pokémon GO

Have you already received the latest update? Watch this. Pokemon go is about to launch new Pokémon in the most popular video game on Android and iOS terminals, but not only that, it will also develop a new event that will allow it to rise more than level 40: we are talking about “Legacy 40 Challenge”.

The purpose of this is that you can get hold of the new initial creatures of the Kalos generation that will be present throughout the game from December 1 and that will appear continuously throughout the world.

It should be noted that this new event will only be available to those who have already exceeded level 40 in Pokemon go . So, if you are level 39 or below, it is possible that the research tasks will not appear in your application.

In case you are level 40 in the video game for smartphones and this special is not shown, always check that you have downloaded the latest update in order not to miss anything of this interesting adventure. Know what the tasks and rewards are:

Legacy Challenge 40: 1/4

Reward: 1,000 Stardust, Rufflet, and 1,000 Experience Points.

Legacy Challenge 40: 2/4

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 3 Premium Raid Pass, and 1,000 Experience Points.

Learn all the details of the Pokémon GO research tasks to get to level 40. (Photo: Pokémon)

Legacy Challenge 40: 3/4

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 3 Super Incubators, and 1,000 Experience Points.

Legacy Challenge 40: 4/4

Reward: 5,000 Stardust, Archen, and a Gyarados Cap.

