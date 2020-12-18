Tech NewsMobile

See Baby Yoda in 3D in your living room with Google’s AR

By Abraham
If you are going to spend this Christmas with fewer people than usual, now you can invite Grogu (“Baby Yoda”) to your house using Google’s 3D model and augmented reality experience. From now on, when you search for “Baby Yoda” on Google from your mobile you will get a 3D model of the adorable little Yoda. You can place it anywhere in your own room using your smartphone. Google search on mobile offers a large number of 3D models, ranging from dinosaurs to cats. The latest addition is Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda, from Disney’s The Mandalorian television series. In addition to the images and a brief description, the information panel that appears when searching for this term includes a 3D model of the little alien. Tap on that model and an interactive version will appear that you can rotate with your fingers. The model includes voice sound effects, as well as an AR mode. If you touch the option to see Grogu in your space, you can give the Google application access to the camera of your device. Point the camera at the floor (or other surfaces) in your room and the 3D model will appear there, with animations and sound effects included. When you get bored with Grogu, head over to this article for similar AR experiences.

