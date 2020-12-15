See everything in the box of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

- Advertisement -

Let’s see the presentation of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Unlike the rest of the Galaxy series cases, the white background is accompanied by various details in the relief. They feel to the touch and can be seen when you expose them to light. On the side we note that it is the SM-G781B / DS model and the presentation is Cloud Navy.

Now let’s go on to open the box to fully observe the cell phone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G it feels like a solid smartphone in the hands, especially because of the frames, even though the back is made of plastic. The weight is 190 grams.

About the technical details of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, it is worth noting that the screen is 6.5 inches Full HD, the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and the RAM is 6GB. The storage is 128GB and expandable to 1TB with a MicroSD card, and the battery is 4500 mAh. The operating system is Android 10 with a One UI 2.5 customization layer.

In the photographic aspect, the main camera has three lenses: a 12MP main one, a 12MP ultra wide angle and an 8MP telephoto. The selfie camera, meanwhile, is 32MP.

In terms of safety, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G It has facial recognition and a fingerprint reader below the screen. Taking a look around the edges, we have on one side the Dual-Sim port and on the other end is the speaker, the microphone and the USB-C port.

We put the cell phone aside and review this box that contains the PIN for the SIM tray and a small Quick Start manual. Digging into the box, we will find the charger of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and in this other part is the data cable, with USB type A and type C accesses at each end.