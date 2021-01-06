See the complete GUIDE to the Pokémon GO “Unova Celebration” event

- Advertisement -

Pokemon go launched a new event called “Unova Celebration”, a date when fifth generation creatures will appear more frequently, but not only that, but you can also capture their variocolor form.

One of the tasks that attracts attention is to capture a few species from the Unova region in Pokemon go . For example, you need to have Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Lillipup, Herdier, Blitzle, Roggenrola, Solosis, and Ferroseed.

By completing this investigation you will get up to 3000 Stardust, 30 Pokéballs and 5 Rare Candies as a reward.

But not only that, you may also be lucky to get Snivy in its varicolored or shiny version. In case of the eggs that will hatch from 5 KM, Roggenrola, Sewaddle, Petilil, Emolga, Karrablast, Joltik, Elgyem and Shelmet will appear.

These are the creatures that you must capture to get up to 5 rare candies and experience. (Photo: Pokémon Go)

By spinning a PokéStop, you will be able to activate a Research Task which will be rewarded by Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott and Ferroseed for the “Unova Celebration”.