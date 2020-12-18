Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

See the most creative messages to send for Christmas on WhatsApp

By Brian Adam
0
0
Gc4w65zucbgtfn4rbkwkhbey6a.jpg
Gc4w65zucbgtfn4rbkwkhbey6a.jpg

Different parties, but without forgetting the fun. WhatsApp is one of the apps that most downloaded and used during the dinner of Christmas. Everyone wants to share photos, videos of how it is celebrated at home or somewhere on the planet. This 2020 will not be the exception and even more after the world is going through a pandemic that does not end, for now.

That is why to steal a smile from someone who may not be by your side or is simply too far away, you can send one of these messages from WhatsApp quite creative.

They exist for all types: for those co-workers something more formal, while for a friend, something more creative and eager to make your interlocutor laugh.

In this way you can congratulate anyone on WhatsApp with a message that will fill them with joy. (Photo: WhatsApp)
In this way you can congratulate anyone on WhatsApp with a message that will fill them with joy. (Photo: WhatsApp)

In order that you do not write the typical “Merry Christmas” greeting without much desire or feeling of happiness, we present you the ones that attract the most attention and you will take advantage of WhatsApp.

The purpose of these messages is that, wherever it is, you will always be close. (Photo: WhatsApp)
The purpose of these messages is that, wherever it is, you will always be close. (Photo: WhatsApp)

WHATSAPP MESSAGES FOR CHRISTMAS 2020

Among some messages, as mentioned by navidad.es, are the following: “The best Christmas ornament is a big smile and the best gift is to give love to others.”

In this way, do not forget to always wish Merry Christmas to that important person of this 2020. (Photo: WhatsApp)
In this way, do not forget to always wish Merry Christmas to that important person of this 2020. (Photo: WhatsApp)

For those people who are more confident is the following: “Friends are like stars that, even if you can’t see them, you know they are always there. Merry Christmas friend!”

You can send these messages to all your friends, whether from work or from university. (Photo: WhatsApp)
You can send these messages to all your friends, whether from work or from university. (Photo: WhatsApp)

Do not stay with the desire and send a message for Christmas 2020 to all your contacts in WhatsApp, we know you will reply to you with great appreciation.

