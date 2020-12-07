See what each color of the WhatsApp circle emojis means

WhatsApp , like other social networks, it has become a platform where we not only see text and stickers, but also emojis. At present the app has added over 210 new icons Among them are the black cat, the beaver, the face of the polar bear, the bison, the mammoth, the dodo, the feather, the beetle, the seal, the fly, the cockroach, the earthworm, the rock, the wood .

Each of them has a special meaning, but others simply need an explanation. For this, people tend to resort to Emojipedia , the website that is responsible for making known which are the emoticons that will be added in WhatsApp every year.

Through it you can know exactly the meaning of all the emoticons that are not only found in the fast messaging app, but also in Google, iPhone, Samsung, among others.

Like hearts, now we will explain what each of the colored circles in WhatsApp . The purpose is that you know how to use them correctly.

WHAT DOES THE COLOR OF THE WHATSAPP CIRCLES MEAN?

Usually this emoji is related to the land, home and care. (Photo: Emojipedia)

Brown circle: According to Emojipedia, the brown circle represents earth, wood, stone, health, reliability, elegance, security, healing, home, foundation, stability, warmth, and honesty.

This emoji tends to represent luck and light. (Photo: Emojipedia)

Yellow circle: This emoji represents freshness, happiness, positivity, clarity, energy, optimism, enlightenment, memory, intellect, honor, loyalty and joy, but on the other hand it represents cowardice and deception.

It is related to the raw material, the spirit. (Photo: Emojipedia)

Purple circle: The emoticon is the balance between matter and spirit, earth and sky, the senses and reason.

If you use it on WhatsApp you will be saying that the other person is creative. (Photo: Emojipedia)

Orange circle: It is associated with creativity, since its use awakens the mind and helps in the process of assimilation of new ideas.

The green circle emoji is related to nature and hope. (Photo: Emojipedia)

Green circle: It is related to nature and health. It represents growth, nature, money, fertility and security.