See what happens with your cell phone if you send if you send an emoji 65 thousand times on WhatsApp

Are you one of the people who like to use WhatsApp every so often? So this is what you should try. Through it we can send not only text messages, make video calls, make calls, send photos, videos, GIFs, and especially emojis to react to a publication.

In its latest update WhatsApp announced the arrival of more than 200 completely new emojis to its smartphone platform, both on Android and iOS.

However, a great surprise has caused a trick that many have found strange. Do you know what happens to your mobile if you send the yellow smiley face more than 65 thousand times? Are you going to try it?

If you want to do it, we suggest you place several smiley faces in a text, select it and then copy and paste to perform the faster step in WhatsApp . But if you don’t want to, then here we are going to tell you about it.

WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR SMARTPHONE IF YOU SEND 65 THOUSAND TIMES AN EMOJI ON WHATSAPP

According WhatsApp If you write and send more than 65,536 characters for a single message, you will be shown a message that not many have noticed and that few have reached there.

The text says: “The pasted message is too long. Try to shorten it or send it in multiple parts “.

This is the message that appears if you reach the number of 65 thousand words on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

The same happens if you try to send an emoji more than 65 thousand times, since each one of them represents a character in the fast messaging application.

Now that you know this information, you can calmly continue telling your best friend on WhatsApp or ask your partner to pass the entire task through the app, since you have several thousand characters to use.