See what the LG Tone Free (HBS-FN7) brings in this unboxing

Let’s take a look at the presentation of the new Tone Free. The design is practically the same with the difference that there is an extra piece of information: this one here where we can read that the device comes with noise cancellation. The UV Nano technology, capable of eliminating 99.9% of bacteria on the earphone grille, is also required on the cover.

On this side we have the QR codes for downloading the application LG Tone Free for Android and iOS. This is used so that you can configure the commands, adjust the equalization and other things that you can well review in this video dedicated to the LG Tone Free.

On the other side of the box we see the main characteristics that do make the difference with the model HBS-FN6. As can be read here, the headphones feature advanced in-call audio quality, noise reduction, and echo cancellation. Fast charging lets you hear 60 minutes of audio with just 5 minutes of charging, IPX4 water resistance and 7 of playback or 21 hours with the charging case.

LG TONE FREE | Unboxing

Now we do open the box and we come across the case. The finish is glossy plastic in white, comfortable and somewhat smooth. It does not differ much from the FNS6, as it has the same dimensions, the button on one side without protruding from the surface, the notification light and the USB-C port.

We open the case and see, in addition to the headphones, the ultraviolet light of the technology UV Nano from LG. Regarding the design, the headphones have this point that does not come in the previous edition, which is used to activate ambient sound or noise cancellation. The smooth surface underneath is for tapping commands, whether it’s answering, hanging up, volume up, or changing songs.

