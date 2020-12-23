See which Android phones will run out of WhatsApp in 2021

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Many already want 2021 to begin; However, this can have a variety of consequences on your cell phone. Did you know that you can stay without sending that text? Just as you read it. WhatsApp will stop working next year on some Android phones.

Like iPhones, the company has noted that WhatsApp it will be incompatible with some future updates of the Quick Messaging application. That is why right now you must check your cell phone with Google’s operating system.

What to do? The company mentions that you must update your mobile device, in case you have received a new version and you have not yet run it. Otherwise, you would only have to renew.

For this we will tell you which mobile devices will no longer have WhatsApp next year. So do not wait any longer because it is possible that on January 1 at 12 in the morning you will not send your messages.

In this way you can check if your WhatsApp will be updated or not next year. (Photo: MAG)

ANDROID CELL PHONES THAT WILL NOT HAVE WHATSAPP

The first thing you should do is check what type of operating system you currently have. You can know that by entering the Settings of your cell phone.

According to the websites of WhatsApp , all phones with Android 4.0.3 and later versions will be able to use the application normally. Which means that if you have Android Ice Cream Sandwich, the app will never update again.

To be able to check what operating system you have, you must enter Configuration or Settings. Then scroll to System. In this section you will see the type of Android version you have and that’s it.