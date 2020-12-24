See which are the cell phones with the best cameras of 2020, according to DxOMark

- Advertisement -

2020 is over, but we start a new year with more cell phones . As the various offers appear, various users seek to get a cell phone with a good camera and performance. Like 2019, DxOMark , the website specialized in mobile devices, has launched a ranking that will catch your attention.

It is a comprehensive evaluation of the rear sensors of smartphones, a feature that is sought after by various buyers when they want to buy a cell phone. How good is it? How many megapixels does it have? ”Some wonder.

It is because of that DxOMark It has already fully evaluated all the high-end devices released this 2020 and finally has a complete evaluation, in addition to the score, of each of the devices.

The ranking is headed by Huawei Mate 40 Pro +, a device which is only sold in some parts of the world, but has a score of 139. It is followed by its brother, the Mate 40 Pro, the standard version that would arrive in Latin America in 2021.

Also on this list is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra which, in third place, has a score of 133. In fourth place we find Huawei again, this time with its P40 Pro with a score of 132.

Already below these finally a device of the apple brand, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro, with points of 130 and 128 respectively.

But not everything is there, there is also the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the Vivo X50 Pro +, the Oppo Find X2 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (Exynos). Here we leave you the ranking with the ratings of the 10 devices with the best cameras of 2020.

Here you can see the complete list of DxOMark.