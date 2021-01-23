See which cell phones Telegram will no longer work on in the coming days: check it right now

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Do you have one of these cell phones? It is not compatible? What should you do? As is already known, WhatsApp has generated a series of losses in users at the beginning of the year after several decided to move to Telegram to continue chatting with all your loved ones, family, partner, etc., without fear of using your data. Although there are several who do not know in depth the tricks of the app, this is what you should know immediately.

Like WhatsApp , Telegram updates its security policies from time to time, as well as its list of cell phones compatible with its messaging program.

Currently, the British-Emirati application indicated, on its website, that some devices will no longer be able to receive updates in the future due to incompatibility with the operating system, either Android or iOS.

As is known, this will not be immediately, but will be carried out progressively so that your conversations in Telegram are not affected in the future.

CELL PHONES NOT COMPATIBLE IN 2021 WITH TELEGRAM

Most cell phones not compatible with Telegram are those that were released more than 5 years ago. Which are? Pay attention to the list:

In the case of Android devices, only cell phones that have Android 4.1 and higher can continue chatting in the app.

You should always check if your cell phone is compatible with Telegram or not. (Photo: MAG)

For its part, on the case of iPhone terminals, with iOS, there will only be compatibility with devices from 9.0 to higher.

It also works, at the moment on Windows devices.

Also, if you want to use Telegram Web you can also use the app from Windows, macOS and Linux computers.

It should be noted that Eset said that Telegram, for example, encryption of conversations does not come by default in all conversations, but only in those that the user decides to do so. Did you know? So your chats may not be protected at first and anyone can see it.

At the moment Telegram does not have the option to obtain the beta of its application on smartphones and Android like WhatsApp. So it is possible that, given its rise in popularity, it arrives and any user can subscribe. Would you join?