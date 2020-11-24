SEGA updates its Football Manager to the 2021 season with more countries and improvements in tactics and dynamics

One of the best football managers or team administrators is renewed for the 2021 season reaching a good number of platforms, including mobile: SEGA Football Manager 2021 Mobile is now available. High quality, a gigantic amount of possibilities and a price in line with the characteristics of the title.

Soccer simulators have a couple of proper names as most of us know EA’s FIFA and Konami’s PES. And when it comes to managing clubs rather than straightforward play SEGA stands out on its own merits with its Football Manager. The company prepares a new version every year that leads to computers, consoles and, of course, also smartphones. Do you want to try the new Football Mobile of 2021? Well, you know: go to Google Play to download it.

Football Manager Mobile updated to 2021

The saga of club administrators is already updated to the 2021 season: this has been confirmed by SEGA itself, the developer behind the game. SEGA Football Manager 2021 Mobile, or FM21 Mobile for short, includes all players and clubs of the new season taking advantage to improve the core of the game, the administration of the options and also the vision of the meetings in progress.

FM21 Mobile includes new game tactics to make automatic matches more exciting, it has improved the dynamics to offer the user a much broader view of their team and everything that is happening to them. SEGA takes the opportunity to include new evolution charts, the experiences before and after the matches have also improved, summaries of the 2020 season are added and the roster of countries available in Football Manager 2021 is also expanded: SEGA has incorporated Mexico, Argentina and the Canadian Premier League.

As usual, the new installment of Football Manager has a high cost, also the hours of play and options it offers are very high: SEGA Football Manager 2021 Mobile it costs 9.99 euros. The Touch version is not yet available, although SEGA assures that it will arrive in early December. SEGA Football Manager 2021 Touch It will cost 21.99 euros.

SEGA Football Manger 2021 Mobile Price: 9.99 euros

Developer: SEGA

To download: For Android on Google Play

More information | SEGA