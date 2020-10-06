Segway eMoped C80: electric, intelligent and that you will start with your mobile

Since Segway became part of the Xiaomi business conglomerate, that of manufacturing only those two-wheeled unicycles has been left behind For which it became famous a few years ago, it is expanding its catalog to other more popular vehicles as well. This is the case of scooters, which with the explosion of electric mobility are experiencing a new rebirth.

Control panel of the Segway eMoped C80 scooter. Segway

Thus, the Chinese have decided to take the leap and launch in the West a concept that is very popular in their country, such as electric scooters at a really interesting price that, in this case, it stays at approximately 1,620 euros at the change With respect to the one offered on Indiegogo, the crowdfunding platform chosen by the company to put its first shipment of Segway eMoped C80 on sale.

Good performance for the city

As a good scooter, It is designed for short journeys within our city or municipality of residence, since we can come and go quickly and economically, thanks to its plug-in condition. So much so that we can enjoy a range of 85 kilometers per full charge of the battery (removable and located under the seat), which is a really attractive figure if we have the possibility of recharging it at the destination.

Segway eMoped C80 Scooter. Segway

Its potency it will allow us to circulate at a maximum of 32 kilometers per hour, with the possibility of setting a constant speed throughout the entire route. This way we will not have to press the accelerator lever all the time and it will be the Segway eMoped C80 that is responsible for not slowing down. Even so, it draws attention for its security systems, such as the so-called NFC Tag, which is a card that we carry in our pocket (they will give us two when we buy it) and that we can go past the odometer screen to start it. It’s more, We can also configure the smartphone to carry it with us and when it detects us, it will allow us to start it without major problems.

In the same way, this Segway eMoped C80 has a smart sensor in the seat that detects when we get off the scooter and locks it after three seconds, setting it in an anti-theft mode when we leave it parked. It has LED lights on the back and front, as well as some curious indicators near the handles that indicate the driving modes. As we tell you, it is in the crowdfunding phase with a delivery date for the month of November of this year.