Segway Gokart Pro: 2020 Model Arrives With Driving Assistant

If you are one of those who has had the experience of driving a kart, with overalls, helmet and all the necessary safety measures, you will know the huge adrenaline rush it causes and how much fun it is, which produces a feeling that you want to drive over and over again. This is probably how Fernando Alonso felt in his day and, unlike him, we have the opportunity to repeat it whenever we want thanks to this new Segway model.

New Segway Ninebot GoKart Pro of 2020. Segway

The brand that operates under the Xiaomi umbrella already has a couple of models of this GoKart on the market. The first went on sale in 2018 and just last summer, the Chinese dared with a Lamborghini edition in yellow that was a real beauty. So now it’s time for a redesign of that kart that we will have for sale in just a few weeks. During the next month of December and it also does so with the always attractive “Pro” tag.

Now with driving assistant

This new model is to improve the performance numbers of the previous GoKarts both in speed and autonomy. It must be remembered that these competition (and especially recreational) vehicles They no longer need us to fill their tanks with fuels of any kind since they install completely electric motors, of 4,800W and 96 Nm of torque in this case, which gives them much more power.

New Segway Ninebot GoKart Pro from 2020. Segway

In the case of this 2020 Segway GoKart Pro we are talking about will be able to travel at maximum speeds of up to 27 kilometers per hour and to travel a maximum of 17 kilometers. Although this amount does not seem too much, if we consider that the average route of a kart circuit is about 800 meters, we are talking about something more than 21 laps. What a small Grand Prix of the category if we race with friends.

But in addition to those numbers, this GoKart Pro includes the so-called Drifting Assistant System that we can manage from the mobile phone and that offers us the possibility of calibrating the way in which the engine sends power to the wheels, especially the rear ones. In this way, it will be possible to fine-tune the grip when cornering and adapt the engine speed to our driving style. A detail that will delight the most experts and that will allow us to scratch a few tenths in each turn.

This GoKart Pro too It is capable of climbing slopes with a maximum incline of 15%, it has a reverse gear And it boasts a detail that will drive fans crazy: as its electric motor barely makes any noise, from Segway they have added a special petrol kart effect. You have it right now available to reserve at a price of 1,350 euros to change (1,599 dollars), with deliveries scheduled for December.

