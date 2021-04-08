Segway presents its new motorcycle, which will run on hydrogen

- Advertisement -

Segway has designed a motorcycle with an extremely futuristic look, a hydrogen fuel cell sports bike, whose name seems to come from an anima: Apex H2.

The bike will be powered by a hydrogen-electric hybrid powertrain: hydrogen gas stored in tanks will be converted into electrical energy through a fuel cell and powered by a backup battery, which will drive an electric motor that drives the rear end.

The idea is good, although at the moment it is on paper. They have not given details on whether there will be chain transmission, since they only wanted to show some renderings with the final design.

What can be seen is that there will be an outlet at the front of the rear wheel, but all that will come out is water vapor. There are also no suspension forks, the front wheel seems to be floating in the air and the steering system hidden under the front fairings, quite a challenge to design something like that.

On the other hand, it is risky to bet on hydrogen (although there are already those who thought of bicycles powered by H2), since there are not enough recharging stations, precisely. It’s true that hydrogen has two advantages here: it offers a much higher energy density than lithium batteries, and it can fill the tank just as quickly as gasoline.

He has even dared to give numbers, both for power, 60 kW, and maximum speed, 150 km / h, with less than 4 seconds to go from 0 to 100.

Regarding the price, they promise that they will be able to put it at about $ 10,000, something extremely attractive if we really get to see it on the market in the future.

What they have not dared to give is a forecast of the launch date, so for the moment it only remains in a promise that helps to attract attention for the other vehicles of the company.

You can see the details of this jewel at ninebot.com