Self-changing images as the angle changes

Madrid: Looking at the picture on the wall from any angle, it does not change. But “dynamic wall art” is a branch of painting in which the image changes as the viewer’s angle changes.

For example, if you are looking at a picture from the right, it may be of a young person. But when you look at this picture from the front, you will see a middle-aged man. And when the same picture is seen from the left, an old man will appear in it.

This is what is called Dynamic Wall Art and the Spanish citizen, Sergei Cadinas is an expert in this art.

Cadinas did not receive a formal education in painting from anywhere, but learned the art from his hobby and gave it a new dimension.

Eighteen years ago today, when he was 30, he began working on dynamic art.

In this type of art, the thin strips on the canvas are glued vertically, while keeping a small but equal distance between them.

In the next step, separate paintings are made on both sides of the strips and on the canvas. This is the real skill and the difficult stage because it involves working on three pictures at once.

When the painting is complete, three different images appear on the right, left and front.

This task is as difficult and time consuming as it is easy to write, as it sometimes takes several days to paint different images on the same canvas in this way.

Today, Sergei Cadinas is well-known for his dynamic art, and his paintings sell well.