Self concerts, online conferences and home recordings: how the music industry changed during the COVID-19 pandemic

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The COVID-19 epidemic put various obstacles in the way of the entertainment and art industry, which forced entrepreneurs, producers, directors or artists to find creative solutions to problems.

This is the case of the music industry, in which not only artists, but also sound engineers, staff, technicians, photographers and a long etcetera they were forced to leave the stage, the tours and even the recording studios.

The confinement, however, brought out the most creative part of all, together with the Technological tools that today allows them to work remotely or communicate with their fans in Mexico, but also throughout the world.

One of the first steps was to continue with its promotion and distribution work, so used social media to give interviews in television programs, in the written press or in radio productions.

The National Healthy Distance Day that started at the end of March 2020 was not an impediment to continue with the album presentations, singles, video clips or any other project that they had at the door. they only needed a computer and internet.

They were even able to replace their gigs with small online performances, most of them stark, with only a guitar in hand and your voice or other acoustic instruments added.

That couldn’t be a part of people’s hearts like live performances were. Little showcases of three or four songs did not meet the expectations of the fans who wanted to be in front of them in some forum, stadium, theater, bar, etc.

The first exit was in the hands of the state, because in Mexico City, one of the local festivals continued to exist thanks to the fact that the Secretary of Culture broadcast the final concert at the Esperanza Iris Theater with the stands completely empty.

That first attempt at a concert was completely free, as had already been planned, and a tremendous success that turned the spotlight on the heads of producers, entrepreneurs or artists who started with other concerts.

The productions grew, they became more professional in sound, transmission quality, scenarios, etc. It was for this that some started selling the tickets at really low prices compared to a face-to-face concert and with the opportunity to be shared among several within a single device.

But there were more attempts to bring back live performances, including self concerts in the capital and the State of Mexico, where the attendees could enjoy the presentations from the horns of their racing cars, although with their favorite artists mounted on the platforms.

The recordings did not slow down either. Thanks to the facilities that exist at this time to have the necessary equipment at home, could be produced from a single to whole discs that saw the light during 2020.

They also highlighted those musicians who took advantage of the COVID-19 epidemic and taught every detail of home productions, the secret behind a mixer, Pro Tools, distortion pedals, amplifiers, microphones and a long etcetera.

But they also took advantage to give online classes or post tutorials of their own songs, even private meetings were held for fan clubs within the platforms that allowed it.

Social networks and internet pages were just as important for the sale of merchandise, including records, t-shirts, posters and a long etcetera, even making it easy for the merchandise to come out with autographs.

However, there are people who continue to wait for the face-to-face concerts, because for many it was the only source of work they had. Among them, the photographers, technicians, roadies, drivers, press representatives, sound engineers and others.

In fact, in Spain a movement called “Red alert”, in which all these music industry workers took to the streets to protest peacefully, with demands such as:

The adoption of legislative measures on the access to social security or benefits for cessation of activity and unemployment; the reduction or postponement of taxes for the years 2020 and 2021 or the creation of government support while the concerts return.

In other countries of the world they were supported, but in no other were there protests in the streets as happened in the Iberian country thanks to the Sectoral Unification Movement of the Entertainment and Events Industry.

|