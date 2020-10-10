MobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

Selling icons for iOS 14 made this designer $ 100,000 in 6 days

By Abraham
With the arrival of iOS 14, Apple introduced the ability to customize desktop icons through application shortcuts. In this publication, we tell you how to change the icon of any app. It seems that there are people who have taken advantage of this functionality to earn some money. One designer recently told the world how he made more than $ 100,000 selling icons for iOS 14.

Do you have iOS 14? This is how you can change the app icons The designer posted some images of his iPhone desktop on Twitter, and they received a lot of attention. He then collected the icon set he had designed for his iOS 14 home screen, packaged them up, and uploaded them for sale. This tweet was posted on September 20, and just six days later, he had managed to make a total profit of $ 101,528, which has probably increased to this day. The right content, published at the right time, can create unimaginable results. While there are likely a lot of other variables for this to work, there are a few key insights that I think increased my odds. It’s not the first time he made a profit from creating new icons, as he also explained how he made $ 17 from selling iOS icons online, back in 2013, when jailbreaking was all the rage. In 2013, the iOS jailbreak days were in full swing. Inspired, I created and sold an icon pack titled ‘Greyish HD’ on the Cydia store for $ 0.99. It was the first dollars I made on the Internet. I think I made a total of $ 17, and it was magical. The icon pack for iOS 14 is still available, and you can get it for $ 28, in case you want to change the look of your iPhone.

