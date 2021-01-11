Send Files to TV, the solution to send files to your Android TV

- Advertisement -

TVs with Android TV have grown the Android ecosystem in any field. This means that the door for integration with other devices is open and one of those forms of integration refers to file transfer. Smart TVs have built-in memories that allow them to store data and if we want to install an app or view a document on the screen, we will have to send the files to the Android TV.

Therefore, we want to present you an alternative that will allow you to achieve it even wirelessly. Its name is Send Files to TV.

Send files to your Android TV easily

Many solutions have focused on streaming content from mobile devices to TV, however the field of file transfer has been a bit neglected. The utility of sending files to our Android TV has many use cases and when faced with this need, it is better to be prepared. For this reason, the answer to achieve this is presented with Send Files to TV that allows the sending of files through cable and also via WiFi.

It should be noted that Send Files to TV is available for Android and Windows, so you can also share data from your computer.

To do a file transfer with this tool, run it on both devices and on the TV, select the option Receive. Then, in the Android or Windows app, select the option Send and immediately you will see that it will open the file explorer. Choose the file you want to send and when the list of devices available to transfer is presented, select Android TV.

At this point, the file will begin to be sent from one device to another and at the end, the process will be confirmed. It should be noted that to make all this possible, it will be necessary to connect all the equipment to the WiFi network. Additionally, it is important to mention that the application is completely free, however, it is supported by advertisements. If you want to remove them, you will have to get the paid version whose price is quite low.

To test it on Android, follow this link.

For Windows, follow this link.

