Send files up to 2GB totally free with Wsend

We often find ourselves in need of file sharing over the internet, however, there are dozens of options to achieve this. The difference between all these alternatives is usually in the weight limits of the files and also in their use. In that sense, we want to present you a new perfect alternative to send files up to 2GB totally free.

Its name is Wsend and it is a website where you just have to drop your file to upload it and receive the link that we will share.

Share files for free and even without registration

When we are in need to share a file over the internet, we require the highest speed to complete the process. In that sense, we may feel that having to login or log in somewhere is a waste of time. For this reason, we want to introduce you to the Wsend service where you can share files up to 200MB without registration.

But if you have the need to share larger files, you will have the possibility to upload up to 2GB, but by registering. However, it is a fairly fast process that will not take you more than 5 minutes and you will be able to upload larger files.

To use the Wsend service we only have to cover two steps: upload the file and share the link. To do this, it will only be a matter of entering the website and immediately you will receive the page with the area where you must deposit the file in question.

Drag it to the interface and the loading process will begin, which is quite fast, although it will depend on your upload speed. At the end, you will have available the link that you will have to send to the recipient to download the file.

In this way, we have in Wsend a great ally when we have the time against and we need to share a quick file. Registration will only be necessary if you need to submit files larger than 200MB. So, do not hesitate to give it a try that will surely save you at any time.

To visit Wsend, follow this link.

.