Sending all kinds of files to your Android TV from your mobile or computer is easy with ‘Send files to TV’

More and more televisions are marketed with Android TV on board, the version for smart screens of Google’s operating system, and these televisions must be added other devices such as sticks or media players. The expansion causes the ecosystem to grow and become more robust and complete, also from the application side, finding apps to control the device from the mobile or to turn it into a console.

And within that ecosystem we find apps that exploit the resource of Android TV devices, which allows you to exchange files directly with them. We are not talking about sending audios and videos to be played remotely but, directly, placing files in the internal memory of Android TV. And among those apps, ‘Send files to TV ‘continues to be one of the simplest and most complete.

An app at each end and send files over WiFi

To send files to our Android TV we can use various methods depending on which are supported by the device itself. The vast majority include a USB port through which to transfer data, or are directly pendrives to which to upload the information while being connected. Or they have a microSD tray (in the least part of the cases). But the wireless resource is always there and ‘Send files to TV ‘makes the process quite simple.

We are talking about transferring files from one device to another so we have to have apps at both ends. ‘Send files to TV’ is present for both Android TV and our Android phone in the Google Play Store and in Windows there is already an app available that we can download through SourceForge, in addition to soon finding the app in the App Store for Mac (currently in development). If we wish, the Android version is also available in the Amazon app store.

Once we have installed the app at both ends (one of which will always be our Android TV device) we will only have to carry out the following steps:

We open the app on Android TV and go to Receive .

. We open the app on the other device (Android, Windows) and go to Send .

. At that moment it opens a file browser on the mobile or computer that allows us to choose which file we want to send. We select it and accept the shipment.

on the mobile or computer that allows us to choose which file we want to send. We select it and accept the shipment. Once the file is selected, we choose our Android TV device from the list offered by the app (it will have been detected by WiFi) and we accept.

from the list offered by the app (it will have been detected by WiFi) and we accept. When the transfer is complete, the file will be available on our Android TV so that we can interact with it as we want.

‘Send files to TV’ is an app completely free although it has ads for its self-financing. If we want to withdraw them, it will be enough to make a donation through the app of 59 cents. We insist that this is completely voluntary. We leave you the download links for ‘Send files to TV’ below.