SEO in Shopify. How to position your Shopify store on Google

With the constant change that new technologies and the new digital era have experienced, there are many strategies to achieve visibility on the internet. And is that Google takes into account SEO positioning to improve the visibility of companies and brands, news of interest, keywords related to each sector … that is why you have to know exactly what SEO strategies to follow, how to position a website to achieve the objective of selling, if it is an ecommerce, or of positioning itself to gain notoriety on the net.

SEO in ecommerce is increasingly relevant and many companies are turning to it. We tell you in this post what SEO is about, what tricks you have to take into account to position yourself in Shopify and the difficulties that companies can find when carrying out a strategy of this type.

Tricks for SEO in Shopify

Before knowing the tricks to be able to make a good SEO strategy in Shopify, we are going to tell you what this platform consists of. Shopify is a very popular platform dedicated to creating online stores. It was founded in 2006 and has been gaining followers over the years. Both medium and small companies turn to Shopify to create their online store and be able to carry out their digital business. SEO in ecommerce can be one of the most essential things when it comes to positioning a product and getting the sale of it.

This platform is one of the most accessible and has some advantages that we will tell you about below. In addition, it is comfortable to use, since it has an easy-to-use manager for all users. With Shopify you can create collections of products and it offers a wide variety of templates that have a fairly worked visual, adapted to the needs of each client and the style of each store.

Advantages of Shopify

It is a very simple manager to create and manage an online store. You can customize every detail and prepare the ecommerce to start selling earlier than with other design platforms.

2. One of the advantages that most attracts the attention of all users is that it includes hosting, so you do not have to worry about the speed of the page.

3. It has impeccable customer service with assistance in several different ways. In addition, the platform offers online courses to learn how to better manage all the platform’s utilities.

4. Its payment facilities are one of the most valued advantages. They have different types of currencies to make national and international payments.

5. Shopify is directly responsible for managing taxes, since it has an automatic tax system.

6. Accept and manage all orders in a very short time. An immediacy highly valued by customers.

When it comes to SEO in Shopify, keep in mind that it is a platform quite similar to the rest for this task. Therefore Shopify:

– Carry out a study of the keywords that can compromise your business and make you achieve the objectives established for your ecommerce. It is very necessary to define, with total precision and detail, the keywords that will direct the content actions of your website and the links. in short, the foundations that will make your project move forward and improve over time.

– Perform an optimization of pages, categories and products. It is allowed to create and modify pages, categories and products since the platform has a very simple editor for this. All this establishing a strategy of main keywords, according to the needs.

– Control the indexing of products with different links. Doing an internal link building is essential so that the user can make a comfortable and simple navigation on the page, going from one place to another and generating different URLs for each product.

– It is essential to have plugins for SEO. These types of tools make everything much easier within an ecommerce, optimizing the web to position it better.

In short, the SEO in Shopify It is very good although it also has its difficulties, since it does not have an open source and there are not many modification options. It has a cost and for other features that you can include on the web, you must pay a commission.

If you are at that time when you are creating your online store and you need a good SEO positioning strategy

