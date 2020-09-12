September 11: the day that nineteen years ago changed a generation

Not a purely scientific or technological topic, but still of an important impact and that we feel obliged to remember even after almost twenty years. L’terrorist attack on the Twin Towers it left a deep scar on society and its effects are still being savored today.

For a total of seven buildings, the World Trade Center, was the financial center and the beating heart of a busy city like New York. Begun in 1964 and completed nine years later, the complex has been the holder of several records for a few years, such as the tallest buildings in the world. During its early years, the WTC did not enjoy an easy life: it was criticized and targeted by architects, activists and sociologists. According to the most adverse, the vital spaces of offices – including small windows – they were not suitable to a decent working life and risked compromising the well-being of employees. Furthermore, many were opposed to the “huge file” look that the Towers took on when completed. Several lawsuits were brought before the US courts but, as we can imagine, in the end the WTC prevailed. From then on they gradually became the symbol par excellence of Manhattan, until – on 11 September 2001 – the face of the city changed forever, and with it the rest of the world.

At 8:46 am one of the four American airliners – hijacked by a terrorist group adhering to Al-Qaeda – crashed into the North Tower, followed shortly after (at 9:03) by the second hijacked plane, crashing into the South Tower. The aircraft taken by force by the terrorists were four: the two directed to the WTC and two with different objectives, the Pentagon and Capitol Building in Washington DC. Only the last flight failed in its enterprise, thanks to the revolt of the passengers who managed to make the terrorists lose control of the vehicle and crash into an open field in Pennsylvania. After about an hour and a half the 110-story buildings they collapsed due to the impossible heat developed in the nerve centers of the structure. At the end of the coordinated attack there were about 2977 dead, and over 6000 injured.

Almost twenty years have passed since that fatal Tuesday, yet almost all the people who saw those images (both live and from TV), still manage to remember exactly what they were doing and what they felt. This clearly shows us how the generations of that time – veterans and unborn ones – were heavily “upset” by a day that would forever change the economic, political and social axis of the entire planet.

There have been many catastrophic events, attacks and calamities over the decades, yet what we remember most clearly is undoubtedly the attack ofSept. 11. Why? Answering such a trivial question could prove extremely complicated, entangling us in political and “biased” speeches that are far from our intentions. But one thought is clear to us: in those years the USA they were among the most powerful nations in the world – if not the most powerful (or at least the one that best sold its dominant status) – but suddenly, on a very normal day in late summer, the beating and vivid heart of that nation was hit and torn apart by a terrorist attack. At that point, the rest of the world could only imagine that they were in danger: if one of the most powerful states was under attack, anyone else could be targeted. Fear marked that day and the years to come.

The reasons for how this was possible have been made known after many investigations and investigative commissions, but we are not interested now in fueling the flame of the diatribe (and conspiracies) as to why it went as it went. What we have just said, on the other hand, seems to us a right opinion to bring respect to the human side of the story.

Bringing unnecessary disquisitions here would be disrespectful to the thousands of families who still suffer the loss of their loved ones today. It is a reminder of what happened, however pay tribute to the innocent and above all to the many who sacrificed themselves even to save one more person. If you are interested in knowing more about how the events took hold, but you do not want or time to retrieve the official documentation, the series The Looming Tower we have already told you about, makes an excellent realistic summary.

Also paying homage to the fallen of the attack was Insomniac, with a moving easter egg in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2018.